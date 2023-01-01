Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Pixel 7a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Google Pixel 7a

69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S20
VS
71 out of 100
Google Pixel 7a
Samsung Galaxy S20
Google Pixel 7a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Google Pixel 7a, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 31% higher pixel density (563 vs 429 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7a
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 385 mAh larger battery capacity: 4385 vs 4000 mAh
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 582K)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor G2

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 7a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Pixel 7a

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 81.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20
811 nits
Pixel 7a
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 152 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +9%
89.5%
Pixel 7a
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 7a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2700 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20
2731
Pixel 7a
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20
582138
Pixel 7a +32%
768394
CPU 151215 -
GPU 230621 -
Memory 81673 -
UX 121126 -
Total score 582138 768394
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20
4221
Pixel 7a
n/a
Max surface temperature 49.7 °C -
Stability 51% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4221 -
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S20
10904
Pixel 7a
n/a
Web score 8809 -
Video editing 6094 -
Photo editing 30234 -
Data manipulation 8554 -
Writing score 11806 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size 20.1 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 4385 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr -
Watching video 10:04 hr -
Gaming 04:15 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
Pixel 7a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 -
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20
85.9 dB
Pixel 7a
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 May 2023
Release date March 2020 May 2023
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7a. But if the display, camera, software, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20.

