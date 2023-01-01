Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Honor 90 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Honor 90

68 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S20
78 out of 100
Honor 90
Samsung Galaxy S20
Honor 90

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and came out 40 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 29% higher pixel density (563 vs 435 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 25W)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Honor 90 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
Honor 90

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1200 x 2664 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.98:9
PPI 563 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20
819 nits
Honor 90
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20
89.5%
Honor 90 +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Honor 90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
Max clock 2700 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 644
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20
2758
Honor 90
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20
590399
Honor 90
n/a
CPU 151215 -
GPU 230621 -
Memory 81673 -
UX 121126 -
Total score 590399 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20
4221
Honor 90
n/a
Max surface temperature 49.7 °C -
Stability 51% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4221 -
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S20
10910
Honor 90
n/a
Web score 8848 -
Video editing 6095 -
Photo editing 30230 -
Data manipulation 8560 -
Writing score 11807 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 MagicOS 7.1
OS size 20.1 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (20% in 5 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr -
Watching video 10:04 hr -
Gaming 04:15 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
Honor 90
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 16256 x 12192
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 8160 x 6112
Aperture f/2.2 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20
85.9 dB
Honor 90
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 May 2023
Release date March 2020 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 90 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
