Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Honor 50 VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Honor 50 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Honor 50, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 44% higher pixel density (563 vs 392 PPI)

44% higher pixel density (563 vs 392 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 497K)

16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 497K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (809 against 745 nits)

Delivers 9% higher peak brightness (809 against 745 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Honor 50 Shows 41% longer battery life (34:31 vs 24:28 hours)

Shows 41% longer battery life (34:31 vs 24:28 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.2 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 563 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 525 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 100% PWM 242 Hz 120 Hz Response time 8.5 ms 2.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 +9% 809 nits Honor 50 745 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 89.5% Honor 50 89.7%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Honor 50 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Max clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 2 MB - Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 642L GPU clock 550 MHz 490 MHz FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S20 +18% 927 Honor 50 784 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S20 2733 Honor 50 +8% 2964 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S20 +16% 579350 Honor 50 497324 CPU 151215 152737 GPU 230621 156226 Memory 81673 75304 UX 121126 115932 Total score 579350 497324 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S20 +70% 4219 Honor 50 2488 Max surface temperature 49.7 °C 38.4 °C Stability 45% 98% Graphics test 25 FPS 14 FPS Graphics score 4219 2488 PCMark 3.0 Galaxy S20 10907 Honor 50 +9% 11921 Web score 8776 9724 Video editing 6097 7061 Photo editing 30203 25105 Data manipulation 8666 8757 Writing score 11807 15115 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.1 Magic UI 6 OS size 20.1 GB 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh Charge power 25 W 66 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:54 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:40 hr 11:48 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 15:11 hr Gaming 04:15 hr 05:34 hr Standby 83 hr 116 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 24:28 hr Honor 50 +41% 34:31 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9024 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.14" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 85.9 dB Honor 50 +8% 92.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2020 June 2021 Release date March 2020 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Honor 50.