Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (563 vs 441 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 49 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.4 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (101 vs 78 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 563 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97.5%
PWM 242 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +2%
813 nits
Mate 40 Pro
794 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20
89.5%
Mate 40 Pro +5%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 550 MHz -
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +2%
930
Mate 40 Pro
914
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20
2732
Mate 40 Pro +20%
3265
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20
513405
Mate 40 Pro +1%
520680

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 EMUI 11
OS size 20.1 GB 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 25 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
Mate 40 Pro +24%
14:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Mate 40 Pro +37%
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr
Mate 40 Pro +65%
23:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20
85.8 dB
Mate 40 Pro +1%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2020
Release date March 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. But if the display and software are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20.

