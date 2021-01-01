Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Huawei P20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei P20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (518K versus 228K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- 31% higher pixel density (563 vs 429 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Thinner bezels – 9.5% more screen real estate
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
64
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
60
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|80%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.7%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|32.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2035:1
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|70.8 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +138%
930
391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +62%
2786
1716
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 +127%
518475
228487
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List (42nd and 213th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (80% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:53 hr
Huawei P20 +18%
13:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:01 hr
Huawei P20 +1%
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
14:20 hr
Huawei P20 +15%
16:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3", Sony IMX380 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.78" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
94
Generic camera score
102
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|March 2018
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 562 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|0.76 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.
