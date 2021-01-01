Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Huawei P40 Pro Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 28% higher pixel density (563 vs 441 PPI)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (813 against 752 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Weighs 63 grams less
- 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 930 and 782 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro Plus
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Shows 22% longer battery life (95 vs 78 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 7680FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
89
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
95
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
85
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|89.5%
|86.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99.3%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +19%
930
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2732
P40 Pro Plus +16%
3168
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
513405
P40 Pro Plus +3%
528824
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (38th and 32nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (40 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes (100% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:53 hr
P40 Pro Plus +16%
13:41 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:01 hr
P40 Pro Plus +45%
17:39 hr
Talk (3G)
14:20 hr
P40 Pro Plus +69%
24:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|7680 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|5 (50 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/4.4
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
144
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
139
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 1300 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P40 Pro Plus. But if the display, software, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20.
