Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG G6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 128K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
- Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (810 against 554 nits)
- Shows 8% longer battery life (78 vs 72 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 10.93% more screen real estate
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
Reasons to consider the LG G6
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
93
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
82
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 2880 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|565 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|78.57%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|99%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|2410 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|31.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2809:1
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|653 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +233%
912
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +310%
2716
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
n/a
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 +291%
502775
128596
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|LG UX 6
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, WPC/PMA
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 +39%
11:53 hr
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 +17%
12:01 hr
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
14:20 hr
LG G6 +57%
22:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|125°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|February 2017
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 650 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|0.393 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|1.12 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2