Самсунг Галакси С20
VS
Лджи Джи 6
Samsung Galaxy S20
LG G6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the LG G6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 128K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3300 mAh
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (810 against 554 nits)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (78 vs 72 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.93% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
Reasons to consider the LG G6
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
LG G6

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 2880 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 563 ppi 565 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 78.57%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99%
PWM 242 Hz 2410 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 31.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2809:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +46%
810 nits
LG G6
554 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +14%
89.5%
LG G6
78.57%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and LG G6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 530
GPU clock 550 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +233%
912
LG G6
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +310%
2716
LG G6
663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S20
n/a
LG G6
143388
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 +291%
502775
LG G6
128596
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.0 LG UX 6
OS size 20.1 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, WPC/PMA
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 +39%
11:53 hr
LG G6
8:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 +17%
12:01 hr
LG G6
10:27 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr
LG G6 +57%
22:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 125°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 30 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of LG G6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 +7%
85.9 dB
LG G6
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2017
Release date March 2020 April 2017
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 650 USD
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.393 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

