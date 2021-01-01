Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs LG V20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V20

Самсунг Галакси С20
Samsung Galaxy S20
VS
Лджи V20
LG V20

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 17.46% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (78 vs 68 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (813 against 622 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the LG V20
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
LG V20

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 2560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 563 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 72.04%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +31%
813 nits
LG V20
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Silver, Gray, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 +24%
89.5%
LG V20
72.04%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and LG V20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2150 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 530
GPU clock 550 MHz 624 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~498 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20
930
LG V20
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20
2732
LG V20
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20
513405
LG V20
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 3.0 LG UX 5
OS size 20.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:26 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 +57%
11:53 hr
LG V20
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 +49%
12:01 hr
LG V20
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr
LG V20 +37%
19:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 +7%
85.8 dB
LG V20
80 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2016
Release date March 2020 September 2016
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.824 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 0.892 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

