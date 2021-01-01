Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V20
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the LG V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Thinner bezels – 17.46% more screen real estate
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Shows 15% longer battery life (78 vs 68 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (813 against 622 nits)
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the LG V20
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
91
63
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 2560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen to body ratio
|89.5%
|72.04%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Yes
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|Silver, Gray, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2150 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 2 cores at 1.593 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.15 GHz: Kryo
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|624 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~498 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 2 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
930
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2732
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
513405
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|LG UX 5
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:26 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 +57%
11:53 hr
7:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 +49%
12:01 hr
8:04 hr
Talk (3G)
14:20 hr
LG V20 +37%
19:48 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 29 mm
- Pixel size: 1.132 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX298 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2016
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 325 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|0.824 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|0.892 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.
