Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V60 ThinQ
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the LG V60 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 395 PPI)
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (813 against 612 nits)
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.5 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 32% longer battery life (103 vs 78 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
96
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
87
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
80
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|POLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|89.5%
|83.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|169.3 mm (6.67 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|214 gramm (7.55 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 2000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +3%
930
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2732
V60 ThinQ +17%
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
513405
V60 ThinQ +3%
530945
AnTuTu Ranking (38th and 31st place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|LG UX
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes (80% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:53 hr
V60 ThinQ +33%
15:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:01 hr
V60 ThinQ +94%
23:31 hr
Talk (3G)
14:20 hr
V60 ThinQ +99%
28:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|30 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|February 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|0.352 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|1.544 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the LG V60 ThinQ.
Cast your vote
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5