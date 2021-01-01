Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs V60 ThinQ – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V60 ThinQ

Самсунг Галакси С20
Samsung Galaxy S20
VS
Лджи V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the LG V60 ThinQ, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 395 PPI)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (813 against 612 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.5 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the LG V60 ThinQ
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (103 vs 78 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
V60 ThinQ

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED POLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 563 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +33%
813 nits
V60 ThinQ
612 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 169.3 mm (6.67 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 214 gramm (7.55 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 +7%
89.5%
V60 ThinQ
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and LG V60 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 650
GPU clock 550 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 2000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +3%
930
V60 ThinQ
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20
2732
V60 ThinQ +17%
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20
513405
V60 ThinQ +3%
530945
AnTuTu Ranking (38th and 31st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 LG UX
OS size 20.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (80% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
V60 ThinQ +33%
15:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
V60 ThinQ +94%
23:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr
V60 ThinQ +99%
28:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 30 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20
85.8 dB
V60 ThinQ
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2020
Release date March 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.352 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.544 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the LG V60 ThinQ.

