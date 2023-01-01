Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Motorola Edge Plus (2022) VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 393 PPI)

43% higher pixel density (563 vs 393 PPI) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (809 against 681 nits)

Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (809 against 681 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Weighs 33 grams less

Weighs 33 grams less Better grip in hands – the body is 6.85 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 6.85 mm narrower Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4000 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size The phone is 2-years newer

The phone is 2-years newer More energy-efficient CPU – SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1186 and 927 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S20 Price Motorola Edge Plus (2022) Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 563 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% - PWM 242 Hz - Response time 8.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 +19% 809 nits Edge Plus (2022) 681 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches) Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP52 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 +2% 89.5% Edge Plus (2022) 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size 20.1 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 25 W 68 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (50% in 17 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:53 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:40 hr - Watching video 10:04 hr - Gaming 04:15 hr - Standby 83 hr - General battery life Galaxy S20 24:28 hr Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 114° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Motorola Edge Plus (2022) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 10000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.6 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S20 n/a Edge Plus (2022) 120 Video quality Galaxy S20 n/a Edge Plus (2022) 105 Generic camera score Galaxy S20 n/a Edge Plus (2022) 114

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 85.9 dB Edge Plus (2022) n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2020 January 2022 Release date March 2020 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge Plus (2022) is definitely a better buy.