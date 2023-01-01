Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • 39% higher pixel density (563 vs 405 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (811 against 628 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Motorola Edge 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 96%
PWM 242 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 +29%
811 nits
Edge 30
628 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +4%
89.5%
Edge 30
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 2700 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 550 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~845 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +12%
921
Edge 30
825
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20
2731
Edge 30 +4%
2853
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20
582138
Edge 30 +2%
591286
CPU 151215 164036
GPU 230621 178244
Memory 81673 106965
UX 121126 143794
Total score 582138 591286
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20
4221
Edge 30
n/a
Max surface temperature 49.7 °C 50.6 °C
Stability 51% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4221 -
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S20
10904
Edge 30
n/a
Web score 8809 -
Video editing 6094 -
Photo editing 30234 -
Data manipulation 8554 -
Writing score 11806 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 20.1 GB 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (50% in 22 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:04 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr -
Watching video 10:04 hr -
Gaming 04:15 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 +2%
85.9 dB
Edge 30
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 April 2022
Release date March 2020 May 2022
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Edge 30. But if the performance, software, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20.

