Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 395 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Weighs 35.5 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
  • 88% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1091K versus 579K)
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (32:57 vs 24:28 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (1042 against 809 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Comes with 610 mAh larger battery capacity: 4610 vs 4000 mAh
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Edge 30 Ultra

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 96.1%
PWM 242 Hz 720 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20
809 nits
Edge 30 Ultra +29%
1042 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20
89.5%
Edge 30 Ultra +1%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2700 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 2 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 730
GPU clock 550 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20
927
Edge 30 Ultra +37%
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20
2733
Edge 30 Ultra +55%
4228
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20
579350
Edge 30 Ultra +88%
1091043
CPU 151215 250683
GPU 230621 483779
Memory 81673 186120
UX 121126 180959
Total score 579350 1091043
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20
4219
Edge 30 Ultra +36%
5734
Max surface temperature 49.7 °C 36.2 °C
Stability 45% 75%
Graphics test 25 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 4219 5734
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S20
10907
Edge 30 Ultra +39%
15213
Web score 8776 13720
Video editing 6097 8148
Photo editing 30203 30885
Data manipulation 8666 12766
Writing score 11807 18485
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 20.1 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4610 mAh
Charge power 25 W 125 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (95% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr 11:04 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 15:48 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 05:25 hr
Standby 83 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
Edge 30 Ultra +35%
32:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 16384 x 12288
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4576 x 3296
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20
85.9 dB
Edge 30 Ultra +5%
90.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2022
Release date March 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

