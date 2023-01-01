Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Moto G73 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 64% higher peak brightness (818 against 499 nits)
  • 39% higher pixel density (563 vs 405 PPI)
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (587K versus 429K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Motorola Moto G73 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Moto G73

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.2%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 8.5 ms 33 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1200:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 +64%
818 nits
Moto G73
499 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP68 Yes
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +5%
89.5%
Moto G73
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max clock 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 IMG BXM-8-256
GPU clock 550 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +32%
938
Moto G73
711
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +39%
2753
Moto G73
1984
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 +37%
587959
Moto G73
429582
CPU 151215 126305
GPU 230621 105435
Memory 81673 87181
UX 121126 106595
Total score 587959 429582
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20
4221
Moto G73
n/a
Max surface temperature 49.7 °C 46.2 °C
Stability 51% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4221 -
Web score 8843 -
Video editing 6073 -
Photo editing 30239 -
Data manipulation 8554 -
Writing score 11877 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 My UX
OS size 20.1 GB 17 GB

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr -
Watching video 10:04 hr -
Gaming 04:15 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
Moto G73
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8160 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 +6%
85.9 dB
Moto G73
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 January 2023
Release date March 2020 January 2023
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, gaming, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G73.

