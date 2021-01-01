Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs 7 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Nokia 7 Plus

Самсунг Галакси С20
Samsung Galaxy S20
VS
Нокиа 7 Плюс
Nokia 7 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Nokia 7 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 88% higher maximum brightness (813 against 432 nits)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 403 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Thinner bezels – 11.7% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 990
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (87 vs 78 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
7 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 563 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 77.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.9%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 8.5 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2082:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +88%
813 nits
7 Plus
432 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 +15%
89.5%
7 Plus
77.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Nokia 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 512
GPU clock 550 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20
930
7 Plus
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20
2732
7 Plus
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20
513405
7 Plus
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 Android One
OS size 20.1 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 +4%
11:53 hr
7 Plus
11:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 +5%
12:01 hr
7 Plus
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr
7 Plus +50%
21:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX362 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.6
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 +1%
85.8 dB
7 Plus
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 February 2018
Release date March 2020 March 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.361 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.776 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone XS
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Huawei Honor 20
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
6. Nokia 7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A50
7. Nokia 7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Nokia 7 Plus and Huawei P20 Lite
9. Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 7.2
10. Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish