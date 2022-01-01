Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the OnePlus 10R, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.