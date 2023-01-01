Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 42 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5 mm narrower
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1292K versus 582K)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 34% longer battery life (32:53 vs 24:28 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 25W)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
76
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
58
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
51
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
56
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
87
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20.1:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|89.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|96.9%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|361 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.53 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|163 g (5.75 oz)
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP54
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2700 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1126 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
921
OnePlus 11 +59%
1461
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2731
OnePlus 11 +77%
4824
|CPU
|151215
|268819
|GPU
|230621
|581162
|Memory
|81673
|249222
|UX
|121126
|198185
|Total score
|582138
|1292319
|Max surface temperature
|49.7 °C
|48.1 °C
|Stability
|51%
|58%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|75 FPS
|Graphics score
|4221
|12675
|Web score
|8809
|-
|Video editing
|6094
|-
|Photo editing
|30234
|-
|Data manipulation
|8554
|-
|Writing score
|11806
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|37 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:22 hr
|Web browsing
|08:40 hr
|11:04 hr
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|16:41 hr
|Gaming
|04:15 hr
|06:02 hr
|Standby
|83 hr
|97 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2020
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Yes, 100 W
Further details
Notes on OnePlus 11:
- The 128GB version features UFS 3.1 storage, while the other configurations utilize UFS 4.0 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.
