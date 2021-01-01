Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus Nord
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 63% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 315K)
- 38% higher pixel density (563 vs 408 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (813 against 753 nits)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord
- Shows 28% longer battery life (100 vs 78 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
87
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
72
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|89.5%
|86.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|100%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|367 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|6.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +55%
930
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +42%
2732
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 +63%
513405
315384
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (38th and 135th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|OxygenOS 10.5.4
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4115 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:53 hr
OnePlus Nord +15%
13:22 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:01 hr
OnePlus Nord +51%
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
14:20 hr
OnePlus Nord +76%
25:05 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus Nord from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
92
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|July 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|0.9 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|1.27 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.
