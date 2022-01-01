Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Nord 2 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20
OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 37% higher pixel density (563 vs 410 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (814 against 639 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (32:08 vs 24:28 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (666K versus 587K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Nord 2 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 128.2%
PWM 242 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +27%
814 nits
Nord 2 5G
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +4%
89.5%
Nord 2 5G
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G
Max. clock 2700 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +15%
939
Nord 2 5G
814
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20
2751
Nord 2 5G +2%
2814
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20
587797
Nord 2 5G +13%
666764
CPU 151215 186770
GPU 230621 232801
Memory 81673 114516
UX 121126 131863
Total score 587797 666764
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 +1%
4215
Nord 2 5G
4171
Stability 41% 66%
Graphics test 25 FPS 24 FPS
Graphics score 4215 4171
PCMark 3.0 score 10978 8512
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (141st and 109th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM One UI 4.0 OxygenOS 11.3
OS size 20.1 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 13:49 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 05:27 hr
Standby 83 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
Nord 2 5G +31%
32:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus Nord 2 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 +5%
85.9 dB
Nord 2 5G
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 July 2021
Release date March 2020 July 2021
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

