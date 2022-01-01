Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.