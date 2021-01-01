Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Ace 2 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Oppo Ace 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 65% higher maximum brightness (813 against 494 nits)
  • 40% higher pixel density (563 vs 402 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Ace 2
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.35 inch larger screen size
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (595K versus 513K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Ace 2

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 85.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +65%
813 nits
Ace 2
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Silver, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 +4%
89.5%
Ace 2
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Oppo Ace 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 650
GPU clock 550 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +4%
930
Ace 2
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20
2732
Ace 2 +21%
3293
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20
513405
Ace 2 +16%
595753

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 3.0 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 20.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (100% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
Ace 2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Ace 2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr
Ace 2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20
85.8 dB
Ace 2
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 April 2020
Release date March 2020 July 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Ace 2.

