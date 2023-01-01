Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Realme 9 Pro Plus Shows 35% longer battery life (33:03 vs 24:28 hours)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.2 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 563 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 95.9% PWM 242 Hz 218 Hz Response time 8.5 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 +33% 809 nits 9 Pro Plus 608 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 +6% 89.5% 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 20.1 GB 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 60 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (77% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:40 hr 12:29 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 14:47 hr Gaming 04:15 hr 05:58 hr Standby 83 hr 96 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 24:28 hr 9 Pro Plus +35% 33:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 4 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 21.8 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.13" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 85.9 dB 9 Pro Plus +7% 91.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2020 February 2022 Release date March 2020 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme 9 Pro Plus.