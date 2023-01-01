Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs 9 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus

VS
Samsung Galaxy S20
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 37% higher pixel density (563 vs 411 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (809 against 608 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 501K)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (33:03 vs 24:28 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
9 Pro Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.9%
PWM 242 Hz 218 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 +33%
809 nits
9 Pro Plus
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +6%
89.5%
9 Pro Plus
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max clock 2700 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 550 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +13%
927
9 Pro Plus
818
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +18%
2733
9 Pro Plus
2321
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 +16%
579350
9 Pro Plus
501162
CPU 151215 139222
GPU 230621 139936
Memory 81673 95131
UX 121126 127876
Total score 579350 501162
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 +84%
4219
9 Pro Plus
2296
Max surface temperature 49.7 °C 46.9 °C
Stability 45% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 4219 2296
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S20
10907
9 Pro Plus +11%
12113
Web score 8776 8565
Video editing 6097 6618
Photo editing 30203 29271
Data manipulation 8666 8552
Writing score 11807 18196
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 20.1 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr 12:29 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 14:47 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 05:58 hr
Standby 83 hr 96 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
9 Pro Plus +35%
33:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 21.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20
85.9 dB
9 Pro Plus +7%
91.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 February 2022
Release date March 2020 February 2022
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme 9 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (50%)
5 (50%)
Total votes: 10

