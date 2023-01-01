Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 37% higher pixel density (563 vs 411 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (809 against 608 nits)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 501K)
- Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Realme 9 Pro Plus
- Shows 35% longer battery life (33:03 vs 24:28 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
56
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
72
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
67
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|95.9%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|218 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163 g (5.75 oz)
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max clock
|2700 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +13%
927
818
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +18%
2733
2321
|CPU
|151215
|139222
|GPU
|230621
|139936
|Memory
|81673
|95131
|UX
|121126
|127876
|Total score
|579350
|501162
|Max surface temperature
|49.7 °C
|46.9 °C
|Stability
|45%
|99%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|4219
|2296
|Web score
|8776
|8565
|Video editing
|6097
|6618
|Photo editing
|30203
|29271
|Data manipulation
|8666
|8552
|Writing score
|11807
|18196
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Realme UI 4.0
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|60 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes (77% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:49 hr
|Web browsing
|08:40 hr
|12:29 hr
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|14:47 hr
|Gaming
|04:15 hr
|05:58 hr
|Standby
|83 hr
|96 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 4 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 21.8 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2020
|February 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Realme 9 Pro Plus.
