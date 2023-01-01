Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A04s

Самсунг Галакси С20
VS
Самсунг Галакси А04s
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy A04s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 148K)
  • 109% higher pixel density (563 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 108% higher peak brightness (809 against 389 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (34:44 vs 24:28 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 80.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.1%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 8.5 ms 20 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 +108%
809 nits
Galaxy A04s
389 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +11%
89.5%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2700 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 550 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +404%
927
Galaxy A04s
184
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +151%
2733
Galaxy A04s
1091
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 +291%
579350
Galaxy A04s
148356
CPU 151215 43206
GPU 230621 25138
Memory 81673 38540
UX 121126 42933
Total score 579350 148356
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 +731%
4219
Galaxy A04s
508
Max surface temperature 49.7 °C 41.9 °C
Stability 45% 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 4219 508
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S20 +91%
10907
Galaxy A04s
5716
Web score 8776 5468
Video editing 6097 5889
Photo editing 30203 8306
Data manipulation 8666 4074
Writing score 11807 5674
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI Core 5.1
OS size 20.1 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr 12:34 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 13:10 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 06:35 hr
Standby 83 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
Galaxy A04s +42%
34:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 +10%
85.9 dB
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2020 August 2022
Release date March 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy A13
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S22
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 6
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone 13
8. Samsung Galaxy A04s and Samsung Galaxy A04e
9. Samsung Galaxy A04s and Samsung Galaxy A13
10. Samsung Galaxy A04s and Samsung Galaxy A03s
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish