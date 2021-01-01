Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси С20
Samsung Galaxy S20
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 5.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 96K)
  • Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 108% higher pixel density (563 vs 271 PPI)
  • Delivers 90% higher maximum brightness (813 against 428 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 563 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 81.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 90%
PWM 242 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 22 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +90%
813 nits
Galaxy A10
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 +10%
89.5%
Galaxy A10
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2700 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +292%
930
Galaxy A10
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +223%
2732
Galaxy A10
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 +433%
513405
Galaxy A10
96336

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 20.1 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 25 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 +1%
85.8 dB
Galaxy A10
85.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2020 February 2019
Release date March 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S20
2. Huawei P30 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20
3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S20
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy A10
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A10
8. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Samsung Galaxy A10
9. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Samsung Galaxy A10
10. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Samsung Galaxy A10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish