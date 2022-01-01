Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A12 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A12

Самсунг Галакси С20
VS
Самсунг Галакси А12
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy A12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (584K versus 98K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 109% higher pixel density (563 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (810 against 470 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Shows 58% longer battery life (123 vs 78 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Galaxy A12

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.2 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 96.3%
PWM 242 Hz 337 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 52 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 864:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +72%
810 nits
Galaxy A12
470 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +9%
89.5%
Galaxy A12
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 550 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +445%
921
Galaxy A12
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +165%
2734
Galaxy A12
1030
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 +495%
584429
Galaxy A12
98157
CPU 151215 30704
GPU 230621 13115
Memory 81673 25477
UX 121126 29575
Total score 584429 98157
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 40% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4212 -
PCMark 3.0 score 11056 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 3.1 Core
OS size 20.1 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 3:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
Galaxy A12 +58%
18:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Galaxy A12 +26%
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr
Galaxy A12 +121%
31:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 +6%
85.9 dB
Galaxy A12
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2020 November 2020
Release date March 2020 December 2020
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.67 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S10
2. Galaxy S20 and P30 Pro
3. Galaxy S20 and iPhone 11
4. Galaxy S20 and Mi Note 10
5. Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus
6. Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A31
7. Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A52
8. Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A11
9. Galaxy A12 and Galaxy M11
10. Galaxy A12 and Oppo A53

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish