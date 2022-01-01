Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A12
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (584K versus 98K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 109% higher pixel density (563 vs 270 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 72% higher maximum brightness (810 against 470 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Shows 58% longer battery life (123 vs 78 hours)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 9-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
56
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
73
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
55
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|82.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|96.3%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|337 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|52 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|864:1
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3, 4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +445%
921
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +165%
2734
1030
|CPU
|151215
|30704
|GPU
|230621
|13115
|Memory
|81673
|25477
|UX
|121126
|29575
|Total score
|584429
|98157
|Stability
|40%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4212
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11056
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|One UI 3.1 Core
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes (20% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|3:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:53 hr
Galaxy A12 +58%
18:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:01 hr
Galaxy A12 +26%
15:19 hr
Talk (3G)
14:20 hr
Galaxy A12 +121%
31:34 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
96
Video quality
80
Generic camera score
90
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2020
|November 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|December 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|0.67 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.
