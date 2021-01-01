Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A20

Самсунг Галакси С20
Samsung Galaxy S20
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20
Samsung Galaxy A20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A20, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 5.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 97K)
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 110% higher pixel density (563 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 104% higher maximum brightness (813 against 398 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Galaxy A20

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 563 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 85%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +104%
813 nits
Galaxy A20
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 +5%
89.5%
Galaxy A20
85%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy A20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2700 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 550 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory clock 3200 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +292%
930
Galaxy A20
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +218%
2732
Galaxy A20
858
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 +425%
513405
Galaxy A20
97752

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 20.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20
11:53 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr
Galaxy A20
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 4
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20
85.8 dB
Galaxy A20
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2019
Release date March 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

