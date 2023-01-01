Samsung Galaxy S20 vs A23 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 303K)

91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 303K) Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (809 against 507 nits)

Delivers 60% higher peak brightness (809 against 507 nits) 41% higher pixel density (563 vs 400 PPI)

41% higher pixel density (563 vs 400 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Shows 56% longer battery life (38:04 vs 24:28 hours)

Shows 56% longer battery life (38:04 vs 24:28 hours) Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S20 Price Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.2 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 563 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 82.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 99.9% PWM 242 Hz - Response time 8.5 ms 22 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1442:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 +60% 809 nits Galaxy A23 5G 507 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 +8% 89.5% Galaxy A23 5G 82.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.0 OS size 20.1 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:08 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:40 hr 13:53 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 14:37 hr Gaming 04:15 hr 05:40 hr Standby 83 hr 134 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 24:28 hr Galaxy A23 5G +56% 38:04 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 22 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 85.9 dB Galaxy A23 5G 85.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2020 August 2022 Release date March 2020 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 1.49 W/kg SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.25 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.