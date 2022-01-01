Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A33 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • 37% higher pixel density (563 vs 411 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (583K versus 432K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (813 against 726 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 32% longer battery life (32:18 vs 24:28 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% -
PWM 242 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +12%
813 nits
Galaxy A33 5G
726 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +7%
89.5%
Galaxy A33 5G
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G68
GPU clock 550 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +28%
927
Galaxy A33 5G
726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +45%
2748
Galaxy A33 5G
1895
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 +35%
583771
Galaxy A33 5G
432923
CPU 151215 124972
GPU 230621 120275
Memory 81673 77929
UX 121126 111162
Total score 583771 432923
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 41% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4215 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10978 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 One UI 4.1
OS size 20.1 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr 11:03 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 05:59 hr
Standby 83 hr 103 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
Galaxy A33 5G +32%
32:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2022
Release date March 2020 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

