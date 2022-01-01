Samsung Galaxy S20 vs A33 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- 37% higher pixel density (563 vs 411 PPI)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (583K versus 432K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (813 against 726 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 32% longer battery life (32:18 vs 24:28 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
69
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|PWM
|242 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali-G68
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +28%
927
726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +45%
2748
1895
|CPU
|151215
|124972
|GPU
|230621
|120275
|Memory
|81673
|77929
|UX
|121126
|111162
|Total score
|583771
|432923
|Stability
|41%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4215
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10978
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|26 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|08:40 hr
|11:03 hr
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|14:45 hr
|Gaming
|04:15 hr
|05:59 hr
|Standby
|83 hr
|103 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.
