Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A40

Самсунг Галакси С20
VS
Самсунг Галакси А40
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 116K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 48% higher maximum brightness (810 against 546 nits)
  • 29% higher pixel density (563 vs 437 PPI)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (78 vs 73 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 563 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 142.6%
PWM 242 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +48%
810 nits
Galaxy A40
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +5%
89.5%
Galaxy A40
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2700 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 550 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +249%
912
Galaxy A40
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +187%
2716
Galaxy A40
947
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy S20
n/a
Galaxy A40
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 +331%
502775
Galaxy A40
116745
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.0
OS size 20.1 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 +15%
11:53 hr
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 +14%
12:01 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr
Galaxy A40 +44%
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 +4%
85.9 dB
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 April 2019
Release date March 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

