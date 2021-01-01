Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.