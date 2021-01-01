Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.