Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy M32 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy M32

68 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S20
VS
55 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy M32
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy M32

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (587K versus 219K)
  • 37% higher pixel density (563 vs 411 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 990
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy M32 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Galaxy M32

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.1%
PWM 242 Hz 362 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 +14%
818 nits
Galaxy M32
720 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 180 g (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +7%
89.5%
Galaxy M32
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy M32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Mediatek Helio G80
Max clock 2700 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 550 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1126 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +161%
938
Galaxy M32
359
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +111%
2753
Galaxy M32
1302
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 +168%
587959
Galaxy M32
219731
CPU 151215 64088
GPU 230621 56294
Memory 81673 30751
UX 121126 67752
Total score 587959 219731
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 +526%
4221
Galaxy M32
674
Max surface temperature 49.7 °C 45.4 °C
Stability 51% 97%
Graphics test 25 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 4221 674
Web score 8843 5113
Video editing 6073 5277
Photo editing 30239 10153
Data manipulation 8554 5815
Writing score 11877 6752
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.1
OS size 20.1 GB 25 GB

Battery

Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr -
Watching video 10:04 hr -
Gaming 04:15 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
Galaxy M32
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 5380 x 3620
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 +8%
85.9 dB
Galaxy M32
79.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 June 2021
Release date March 2020 June 2021
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.57 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S20 vs Pixel 7
2. Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A53 5G
3. Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 14 Pro
4. Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
5. Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy A13
6. Galaxy S20 vs Pixel 6
7. Galaxy S20 vs Pixel 6a
8. Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy A13
9. Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy A23
10. Galaxy M32 vs Redmi Note 11
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский