Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 41% higher pixel density (563 vs 400 PPI)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 406K)
  • Delivers 54% higher peak brightness (809 against 524 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Galaxy M33 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.2 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 430 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 99.8%
PWM 242 Hz Not detected
Response time 8.5 ms 23 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1090:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 +54%
809 nits
Galaxy M33 5G
524 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +8%
89.5%
Galaxy M33 5G
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock 550 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~487 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +28%
927
Galaxy M33 5G
725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +50%
2733
Galaxy M33 5G
1824
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 +42%
579350
Galaxy M33 5G
406668
CPU 151215 116214
GPU 230621 116279
Memory 81673 75097
UX 121126 100757
Total score 579350 406668
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 +89%
4219
Galaxy M33 5G
2233
Max surface temperature 49.7 °C 44.8 °C
Stability 45% 91%
Graphics test 25 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 4219 2233
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S20
10907
Galaxy M33 5G +2%
11154
Web score 8776 8493
Video editing 6097 7402
Photo editing 30203 20789
Data manipulation 8666 8671
Writing score 11807 14858
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 20.1 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr -
Watching video 10:04 hr -
Gaming 04:15 hr -
Standby 83 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
Galaxy M33 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 +1%
85.9 dB
Galaxy M33 5G
85.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced February 2020 March 2022
Release date March 2020 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

