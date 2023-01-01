Samsung Galaxy S20 vs M52 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 393 PPI)

43% higher pixel density (563 vs 393 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 504K)

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 504K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Shows 49% longer battery life (36:34 vs 24:28 hours)

Shows 49% longer battery life (36:34 vs 24:28 hours) Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S20 Price Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 563 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 800 nits 400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 95.9% PWM 242 Hz 235 Hz Response time 8.5 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S20 +5% 809 nits Galaxy M52 5G 772 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S20 +4% 89.5% Galaxy M52 5G 86.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.0 OS size 20.1 GB 26.4 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:48 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:40 hr 10:33 hr Watching video 10:04 hr 17:25 hr Gaming 04:15 hr 05:10 hr Standby 83 hr 137 hr General battery life Galaxy S20 24:28 hr Galaxy M52 5G +49% 36:34 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 22 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S20 +7% 85.9 dB Galaxy M52 5G 80.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2020 September 2021 Release date March 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.79 W/kg SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.