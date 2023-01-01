Samsung Galaxy S20 vs M52 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 393 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Optical image stabilization
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 504K)
- Stereo speakers
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
- Shows 49% longer battery life (36:34 vs 24:28 hours)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|86.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|95.9%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|235 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|9 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|163 g (5.75 oz)
|173 g (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|2700 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +24%
927
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2733
Galaxy M52 5G +2%
2774
|CPU
|151215
|158969
|GPU
|230621
|156270
|Memory
|81673
|78300
|UX
|121126
|112757
|Total score
|579350
|504479
|Max surface temperature
|49.7 °C
|46.5 °C
|Stability
|45%
|98%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|14 FPS
|Graphics score
|4219
|2457
|Web score
|8776
|10725
|Video editing
|6097
|7107
|Photo editing
|30203
|26014
|Data manipulation
|8666
|9367
|Writing score
|11807
|13219
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|26.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:48 hr
|Web browsing
|08:40 hr
|10:33 hr
|Watching video
|10:04 hr
|17:25 hr
|Gaming
|04:15 hr
|05:10 hr
|Standby
|83 hr
|137 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2020
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.
