Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy M52 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs M52 5G

Самсунг Галакси С20
VS
Самсунг Галакси М52 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 504K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (36:34 vs 24:28 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Galaxy M52 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 800 nits 400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 95.9%
PWM 242 Hz 235 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 +5%
809 nits
Galaxy M52 5G
772 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 163 g (5.75 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +4%
89.5%
Galaxy M52 5G
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy M52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 550 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +24%
927
Galaxy M52 5G
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20
2733
Galaxy M52 5G +2%
2774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 +15%
579350
Galaxy M52 5G
504479
CPU 151215 158969
GPU 230621 156270
Memory 81673 78300
UX 121126 112757
Total score 579350 504479
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 +72%
4219
Galaxy M52 5G
2457
Max surface temperature 49.7 °C 46.5 °C
Stability 45% 98%
Graphics test 25 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 4219 2457
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy S20
10907
Galaxy M52 5G +11%
12092
Web score 8776 10725
Video editing 6097 7107
Photo editing 30203 26014
Data manipulation 8666 9367
Writing score 11807 13219
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 5.0
OS size 20.1 GB 26.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr 10:33 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 17:25 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 83 hr 137 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
Galaxy M52 5G +49%
36:34 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung GW3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy S20 +7%
85.9 dB
Galaxy M52 5G
80.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 September 2021
Release date March 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S20 and A53 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Apple iPhone 13
4. Samsung Galaxy S20 and S22 Ultra
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 7
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 and A33 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy A23
8. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and A33 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and Galaxy A52
10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G and A73 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish