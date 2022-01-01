Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy M53 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy M53

Самсунг Галакси С20
VS
Самсунг Галакси М53
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy M53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M53, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 43% higher pixel density (563 vs 394 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (580K versus 437K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.9 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (36:19 vs 24:28 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Galaxy M53

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 563 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 85.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 98.8%
PWM 242 Hz 244 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S20 +2%
814 nits
Galaxy M53
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S20 +5%
89.5%
Galaxy M53
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy M53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 550 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +27%
923
Galaxy M53
726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +35%
2735
Galaxy M53
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S20 +33%
580613
Galaxy M53
437850
CPU 151215 104808
GPU 230621 132253
Memory 81673 92909
UX 121126 110164
Total score 580613 437850
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S20 +92%
4215
Galaxy M53
2198
Stability 42% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 4215 2198
PCMark 3.0 score 10937 9726
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 20.1 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes (44% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:40 hr 12:05 hr
Watching video 10:04 hr 17:43 hr
Gaming 04:15 hr 05:34 hr
Standby 83 hr 116 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S20
24:28 hr
Galaxy M53 +48%
36:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 +5%
85.9 dB
Galaxy M53
82.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2020 April 2022
Release date March 2020 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.6 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.53 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S20. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M53.

