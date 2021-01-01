Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S20
VS
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • 29% higher pixel density (563 vs 438 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 384K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (813 against 700 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Weighs 13 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S20
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 563 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 89.5% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97.5%
PWM 242 Hz 232 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 +16%
813 nits
Galaxy S10e
700 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 151.7 mm (5.97 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 69.1 mm (2.72 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 +7%
89.5%
Galaxy S10e
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S20 and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2700 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 550 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +24%
930
Galaxy S10e
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +42%
2732
Galaxy S10e
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 +34%
513405
Galaxy S10e
384541
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (38th and 100th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 3.0
OS size 20.1 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (100% in 75 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 +5%
11:53 hr
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20
12:01 hr
Galaxy S10e +26%
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr
Galaxy S10e +44%
20:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 1.1x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 3872 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 +3%
85.8 dB
Galaxy S10e
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2020 February 2019
Release date March 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.28 W/kg 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.52 W/kg 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
20 (22%)
71 (78%)
Total votes: 91

