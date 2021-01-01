Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10e
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 (with Exynos 9 Octa 990) that was released on February 11, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
- 29% higher pixel density (563 vs 438 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 384K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (813 against 700 nits)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Thinner bezels – 6.2% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year newer
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Weighs 13 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
86
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Value for money
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.2 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|563 ppi
|438 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|89.5%
|83.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|97.5%
|PWM
|242 Hz
|232 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
|142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
|Width
|69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP11
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1196 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 +24%
930
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 +42%
2732
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 +34%
513405
384541
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (38th and 100th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|20.1 GB
|20.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 75 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 +5%
11:53 hr
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:01 hr
Galaxy S10e +26%
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
14:20 hr
Galaxy S10e +44%
20:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 1.1x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 3872
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.28 W/kg
|0.582 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.52 W/kg
|1.575 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.
