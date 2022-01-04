Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs iPhone 7 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 65 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Comes with 2540 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1960 mAh
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (758K versus 291K)
  • Thinner bezels – 24% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (26:34 vs 21:51 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
iPhone 7

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 420 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 65.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 100%
PWM 247 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 35.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1635:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +21%
793 nits
iPhone 7
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +37%
89.6%
iPhone 7
65.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Apple iPhone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 840 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +52%
1115
iPhone 7
732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +134%
3053
iPhone 7
1303
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +160%
758336
iPhone 7
291820
CPU 194989 91046
GPU 281856 93318
Memory 133252 44851
UX 147872 61454
Total score 758336 291820
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +124%
5788
iPhone 7
2581
Stability 69% 62%
Graphics test 34 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 5788 2581
PCMark 3.0 score 12290 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.7)
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 17.5 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 1960 mAh
Charge power 25 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:42 hr 07:29 hr
Watching video 13:05 hr 08:03 hr
Gaming 05:29 hr 03:08 hr
Standby 91 hr 84 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +22%
26:34 hr
iPhone 7
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +7%
88.9 dB
iPhone 7
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2016
Release date January 2022 September 2016
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

