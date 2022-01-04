Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs iPhone 8 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
VS
Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 52 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Thinner bezels – 22.2% more screen real estate
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1809 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2691 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (740K versus 398K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (786 against 617 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 4-years and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 67.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 99.9%
PWM 247 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1471:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +27%
786 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
617 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +33%
89.6%
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +86%
740963
iPhone 8 Plus
398007
CPU 192462 124988
GPU 274124 147976
Memory 128894 61076
UX 146347 66430
Total score 740963 398007
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% 71%
Graphics test 34 FPS 20 FPS
Graphics score 5824 3421
PCMark 3.0 score 12934 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM One UI 4.0 15.4
OS size 17.5 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:42 hr 08:56 hr
Watching video 13:05 hr 11:09 hr
Gaming 05:29 hr 04:25 hr
Standby 91 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
26:34 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +3%
27:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +11%
88.9 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2017
Release date January 2022 September 2017
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra
2. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy S10
3. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and iPhone 12
4. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy A52s 5G
5. Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Galaxy S22
6. iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 13 Pro
7. iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 12 Pro Max
8. iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 13 Pro Max
9. iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 11
10. iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone SE (2020)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish