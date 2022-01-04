Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2020) VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Apple iPhone SE (2020) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Comes with 2679 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 1821 mAh

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Thinner bezels – 19.9% more screen real estate

Shows 56% longer battery life (92 vs 59 hours)

Modern USB Type-C port

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 611K) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower

Weighs 29 grams less

21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1342 and 1107 points

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price Apple iPhone SE (2020) Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 411 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - Not detected Response time - 29 ms Contrast - 2457:1 Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +19% 799 nits iPhone SE (2020) 674 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G +30% 85.3% iPhone SE (2020) 65.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.0 - OS size - 8.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 32 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a iPhone SE (2020) 103 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a iPhone SE (2020) 98 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a iPhone SE (2020) 101

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a iPhone SE (2020) 86.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 April 2020 Release date January 2022 April 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.98 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.