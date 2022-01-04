Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 24.2% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 48% longer battery life (92 vs 62 hours)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (785 against 601 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 1097 points
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +31%
785 nits
iPhone SE (2022)
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 192462 197658
GPU 274124 298378
Memory 128894 105062
UX 146347 128775
Total score 738236 724557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5824 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12934 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 17.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:18 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
10:25 hr
iPhone SE (2022) +22%
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +71%
16:33 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +151%
31:13 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 March 2022
Release date January 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

