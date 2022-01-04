Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Comes with 2482 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2018 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 24.2% more screen real estate
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 48% longer battery life (92 vs 62 hours)
- Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (785 against 601 nits)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
- 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 1097 points
- Weighs 33 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|65.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97%
|-
|PWM
|247 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1097
iPhone SE (2022) +56%
1713
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3030
iPhone SE (2022) +53%
4628
|CPU
|192462
|197658
|GPU
|274124
|298378
|Memory
|128894
|105062
|UX
|146347
|128775
|Total score
|738236
|724557
|Stability
|69%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5824
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12934
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|-
|OS size
|17.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|2018 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:25 hr
iPhone SE (2022) +22%
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +71%
16:33 hr
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +151%
31:13 hr
12:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
104
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.95 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.
