Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Apple iPhone XS Max VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Apple iPhone XS Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 41 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1326 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3174 mAh

Comes with 1326 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3174 mAh Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (755K versus 530K)

42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (755K versus 530K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer

The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer Delivers 19% higher peak brightness (785 against 657 nits) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung 14% higher pixel density (456 vs 401 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (456 vs 401 PPI) Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9 PPI 401 ppi 456 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 420 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.41% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97% 98.8% PWM 247 Hz 240 Hz Response time 6 ms 11.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +19% 785 nits iPhone XS Max 657 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G +5% 89.6% iPhone XS Max 85.41%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 17.5 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 3174 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 03:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:42 hr 09:13 hr Watching video 13:05 hr 10:50 hr Gaming 05:29 hr 04:41 hr Standby 91 hr 80 hr General battery life Galaxy S21 FE 5G +5% 26:34 hr iPhone XS Max 25:24 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 19 16 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +15% 88.9 dB iPhone XS Max 77.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2018 Release date January 2022 September 2018 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.