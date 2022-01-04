Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs ROG Phone 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Asus ROG Phone 5

Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
VS
Асус Рог Фон 5
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Asus ROG Phone 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Asus ROG Phone 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 62 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 5
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (118 vs 92 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
ROG Phone 5

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 568 Hz
Response time - 2.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
799 nits
ROG Phone 5 +1%
810 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3064
ROG Phone 5 +23%
3773
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
747643
ROG Phone 5 +8%
809021
CPU 192462 206712
GPU 274124 312734
Memory 128894 136404
UX 146347 151552
Total score 747643 809021
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 90%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5728
PCMark 3.0 score - 16402
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.0 ROG UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
10:25 hr
ROG Phone 5 +69%
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
16:33 hr
ROG Phone 5 +37%
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
31:13 hr
ROG Phone 5 +1%
31:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 125°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 35 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 March 2021
Release date January 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Asus ROG Phone 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A72 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3. Apple iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
4. Google Pixel 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro vs Asus ROG Phone 5
7. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Asus ROG Phone 5
8. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Asus ROG Phone 5
9. OnePlus 9 vs Asus ROG Phone 5
10. Vivo iQOO 7 vs Asus ROG Phone 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish