Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Google Pixel 5 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Google Pixel 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 361K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4080 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (799 against 705 nits)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5 Weighs 26 grams less

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price Google Pixel 5 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.4% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +13% 799 nits Pixel 5 705 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Pixel 5 +1% 85.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 620 GPU clock 840 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~700 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +84% 1107 Pixel 5 601 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +68% 3064 Pixel 5 1822 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +107% 747643 Pixel 5 361153 CPU 192462 103856 GPU 274124 92784 Memory 128894 74253 UX 146347 90089 Total score 747643 361153 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Pixel 5 1084 Stability - 89% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1084 AnTuTu 9 Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android OS size - 16.6 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 107° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 24 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/4.0" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Pixel 5 129 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Pixel 5 107 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Pixel 5 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 15 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Pixel 5 91.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2020 Release date January 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.