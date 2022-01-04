Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Huawei Honor 30 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Huawei Honor 30 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 507K)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (799 against 606 nits)

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +32% 799 nits Honor 30 Pro 606 nits

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Honor 30 Pro +5% 89.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Huawei Honor 30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 840 MHz 700 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +45% 1107 Honor 30 Pro 764 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G 3064 Honor 30 Pro +1% 3082 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +47% 747643 Honor 30 Pro 507859 CPU 192462 141729 GPU 274124 172098 Memory 128894 89936 UX 146347 101325 Total score 747643 507859 AnTuTu Rating (34th and 158th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.0 Magic UI 3.1

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 18 mm

Depth lens - - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 April 2020 Release date January 2022 May 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.