Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Huawei Honor View 30 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (799 against 553 nits)

The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 558K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 411 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +44% 799 nits Honor View 30 Pro 553 nits

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP68 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Honor View 30 Pro 84.9%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.0 Magic UI 3

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 109° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Honor View 30 Pro 133 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Honor View 30 Pro 100 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Honor View 30 Pro 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Active eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 November 2019 Release date January 2022 March 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 1.162 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.47 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.