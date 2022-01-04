Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Honor View 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
VS
Хуавей Хонор View 30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (799 against 553 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4100 mAh
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 558K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Dynamic AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
Honor View 30 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 411 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +44%
799 nits
Honor View 30 Pro
553 nits

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Huawei Honor View 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +34%
747643
Honor View 30 Pro
558943
CPU 192462 160079
GPU 274124 176646
Memory 128894 105187
UX 146347 115376
Total score 747643 558943
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 4.0 Magic UI 3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 109°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 November 2019
Release date January 2022 March 2020
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 1.162 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 1.47 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus or S21 FE 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A72 or S21 FE 5G
3. Apple iPhone 12 or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
4. Google Pixel 6 or Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G or S21 FE 5G
6. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or View 30 Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus or Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
9. Huawei P40 or Honor View 30 Pro
10. Oppo Realme X2 Pro or Huawei Honor View 30 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish