Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Mate 30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Huawei Mate 30

Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
VS
Хуавей Мейт 30
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Huawei Mate 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 498K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (799 against 553 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
Mate 30

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 411 ppi 389 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +44%
799 nits
Mate 30
553 nits

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
85.3%
Mate 30 +3%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Huawei Mate 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +43%
1107
Mate 30
775
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +50%
747643
Mate 30
498206
CPU 192462 140058
GPU 274124 164702
Memory 128894 90578
UX 146347 101872
Total score 747643 498206
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10
ROM One UI 4.0 EMUI 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
10:25 hr
Mate 30
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
16:33 hr
Mate 30
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
31:13 hr
Mate 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2019
Release date January 2022 January 2020
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 FE 5G
2. Galaxy A72 and Galaxy S21 FE 5G
3. iPhone 12 and Galaxy S21 FE 5G
4. Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 FE 5G
5. Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy S21 FE 5G
6. P30 Pro and Mate 30
7. Nova 5T and Mate 30
8. P40 Pro and Mate 30
9. Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish