Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Huawei Mate 30 VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Huawei Mate 30 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 498K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (799 against 553 nits)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4200 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price Huawei Mate 30 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 389 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +44% 799 nits Mate 30 553 nits

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Mate 30 +3% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Huawei Mate 30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 HiSilicon Kirin 990 Max. clock 2840 MHz 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 660 Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 840 MHz 600 MHz FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G +43% 1107 Mate 30 775 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy S21 FE 5G 3064 Mate 30 3076 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy S21 FE 5G +50% 747643 Mate 30 498206 CPU 192462 140058 GPU 274124 164702 Memory 128894 90578 UX 146347 101872 Total score 747643 498206 Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (34th and 168th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 ROM One UI 4.0 EMUI 10

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8500 x 4700 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 5632 x 4224 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2019 Release date January 2022 January 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.