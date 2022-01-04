Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Huawei Mate 30 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (747K versus 580K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (799 against 688 nits)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro Shows 12% longer battery life (103 vs 92 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Thinner bezels – 8.8% more screen real estate

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.53 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 94.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.1% PWM - 245 Hz Response time - 3.4 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G +16% 799 nits Mate 30 Pro 688 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Mate 30 Pro +10% 94.1%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 ROM One UI 4.0 EMUI 11 OS size - 27.3 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8500 x 4700 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Mate 30 Pro 131 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Mate 30 Pro 100 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Mate 30 Pro 121

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 21 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Mate 30 Pro 82 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2019 Release date January 2022 November 2019 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg 0.4 W/kg SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg 0.96 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is definitely a better buy.