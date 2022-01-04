Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Huawei Mate 40 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Huawei Mate 40 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Optical image stabilization

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Weighs 35 grams less

20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 926 points Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Shows 10% longer battery life (101 vs 92 hours)

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS

Thinner bezels – 8.8% more screen real estate

Ready for eSIM technology

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.4 inches 6.76 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 411 ppi 441 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.3% 94.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.5% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S21 FE 5G 799 nits Mate 40 Pro +1% 810 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S21 FE 5G 85.3% Mate 40 Pro +10% 94.1%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10.0 ROM One UI 4.0 EMUI 11 OS size - 18.2 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8200 x 6100 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 18 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Mate 40 Pro 140 Video quality Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Mate 40 Pro 116 Generic camera score Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Mate 40 Pro 136

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 22 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S21 FE 5G n/a Mate 40 Pro 87.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 October 2020 Release date January 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg - Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and software are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate 40 Pro.