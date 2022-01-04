Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.