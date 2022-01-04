Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Edge 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Самсунг Галакси С21 FE
VS
Моторола Эдж 20 Про
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (798 against 674 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 20 Pro
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (112 vs 92 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
Edge 20 Pro

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 385 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97% 150.8%
PWM 247 Hz 471 Hz
Response time 6 ms 15 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +18%
798 nits
Edge 20 Pro
674 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Motorola Edge 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +5%
743471
Edge 20 Pro
705187
CPU 192462 194428
GPU 274124 233226
Memory 128894 118946
UX 146347 152170
Total score 743471 705187
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +38%
5824
Edge 20 Pro
4215
Stability 69% 99%
Graphics test 34 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 5824 4215
PCMark 3.0 score 12934 -
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List (57th and 77th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.0 Stock Android
OS size 17.5 GB 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:17 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
10:25 hr
Edge 20 Pro +20%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
16:33 hr
Edge 20 Pro +41%
23:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
31:13 hr
Edge 20 Pro +29%
40:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 126 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark Photo samples of Motorola Edge 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.3
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 19 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +7%
88.9 dB
Edge 20 Pro
82.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 July 2021
Release date January 2022 August 2021
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. It has a better performance, software, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or S21 Ultra
2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Galaxy S21
3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Apple iPhone 12
5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G or Google Pixel 6
6. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
8. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or OnePlus 9 Pro
9. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or OnePlus 9
10. Motorola Edge 20 Pro or Huawei Honor 50

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish