Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge+ (2022)
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Motorola Edge+ (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Shows 15% longer battery life (92 vs 80 hours)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (798 against 688 nits)
- Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge+ (2022)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
- 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1207 and 1108 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|393 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|87.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97%
|-
|PWM
|247 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
|163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green, Purple
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1108
Edge+ (2022) +9%
1207
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3075
Edge+ (2022) +20%
3692
|CPU
|192462
|-
|GPU
|274124
|-
|Memory
|128894
|-
|UX
|146347
|-
|Total score
|743471
|-
|Stability
|69%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5824
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12934
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|-
|OS size
|17.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|0:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:25 hr
Edge+ (2022) +17%
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +1%
16:33 hr
16:12 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +59%
31:13 hr
19:52 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|10000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.6 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
104
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.95 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.48 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge+ (2022).
