Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Motorola Edge+ (2022)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 ) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Motorola Edge+ (2022), which is powered by Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (92 vs 80 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (798 against 688 nits)
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge+ (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4500 mAh
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1207 and 1108 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
vs
Edge+ (2022)

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 401 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97% -
PWM 247 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +16%
798 nits
Edge+ (2022)
688 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155.7 mm (6.13 inches) 163.06 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.79 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP52
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Green, Purple White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +3%
89.6%
Edge+ (2022)
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and Motorola Edge+ (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 192462 -
GPU 274124 -
Memory 128894 -
UX 146347 -
Total score 743471 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5824 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12934 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.0 -
OS size 17.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 25 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (51% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 0:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G
10:25 hr
Edge+ (2022) +17%
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +1%
16:33 hr
Edge+ (2022)
16:12 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S21 FE 5G +59%
31:13 hr
Edge+ (2022)
19:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", OmniVision OV50A (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5", Hynix Hi847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX258 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.6 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 January 2022
Release date January 2022 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.95 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.48 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge+ (2022).

